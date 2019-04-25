Only Gruden and Mayock know what the Raiders may be doing

Getty Images

The Raiders cleared the building of scouts who can’t be trusted. But even the folks who were allowed to stick around remain in the dark about the team’s plans for the 2019 draft.

Per a league source, only coach Jon Gruden and G.M. Mike Mayock (a/k/a Gruyock) know what the Raiders may be doing tonight. Everyone else who is still in the building simply hasn’t been told anything about the team’s plans.

As the source put it, the Raiders could do anything in round one, and it would be news to the people who have been permitted to stick around. (Maybe they’ll take a kicker, like they did 19 years ago.)

There has been recent speculation that the Raiders could target quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the fourth overall pick. Although the report that Haskins has actually moved up the board this week in Oakland glosses over the reality that the notion of players rising and falling late in the process is code for “the media is finally figuring out where those players were rated all along,” the Raiders’ private workout with Haskins often gets overlooked, because they also worked out quarterback Kyler Murray.

So Haskins has been a possibility all along. And if that’s what Oakland wants to do, they’re right to keep it quiet, because the Jets have made it clear that the No. 3 overall pick — one spot before the Raiders — is available to anyone who wants it.