Ozzie Newsome still feeling pre-draft anxiety

Getty Images

Ozzie Newsome isn’t the Ravens General Manager anymore, but it is going to take him more than a few months to break out of the feelings associated with the job.

Newsome remains in the organization and he said he’s been spending more time watching tape of players heading into the draft than he did in past seasons. That’s led him to feel anxiety “just like I have in the past” despite the fact that Eric DeCosta is now filling his old job.

Newsome added that his relationship with DeCosta hasn’t been much different despite the change in title.

“It’s gone very well. Eric was thoroughly prepared for this opportunity,” Newsome said, via the team’s website. “The first two or three months, he’s done an awesome job. It’s almost been seamless, his ability to do this job. The communication between him and I has really been about the same. I utilized him so much over the last four or five years, we’re just accustomed to talking to each other. And that has not changed.”

Newsome said he’s enjoyed his level of involvement this year, but doesn’t know how long he’ll continue to feel that way. For now, though, things won’t look too different inside the draft room in Baltimore.