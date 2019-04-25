Packers take Rashan Gary at No. 12

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 25, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary will be heading to Green Bay.

The Packers took Gary with the 12th overall pick tonight.

Gary is an outstanding all-around athlete, with the size, strength, speed, quickness and explosiveness to dominate at the NFL level. But the question is, Why didn’t his college production match his athletic talent?

If the Packers can get the most out of his talent, we may look back and say this was a steal at No. 12. But it’s also possible that Gary just isn’t as good a football player as he is an athlete.

The Packers will pick again in the first round at No. 30, and we’ll see how much more they can add to a team that is coming off a disappointing season and wants to make another run at a championship while Aaron Rodgers is still their starter.

  1. YEAH!!!! Most versatile defensive player in the WHOLE DRAFT. We put the rumor out about his shoulder AND EVERYONE BOUGHT IT. YOU PEOPLE ARE SO STUPID. We are SO SMART. We win, you lose. WE LOVE YOU RASHAN #WARRIORSRISING

  3. I have the feeling they will regret this. He under-achieved in college based on his supposed talent. What in the world makes anyone think this guy will succeed in the NFL against much better players week-in week-out? He, like Bush, were rated much higher than their production warranted.

  4. Are you kidding me?!?!

    A crybaby linebacker?

    This is a pure Aaron pick. A soft LB. Just like Aaron likes em.

    Oh God.

    This has bust written all over it.

    Oh God. We just ruined our draft.

  5. Potential only with a lingering shoulder injury. As one well respected scout put it

    “On tape he looked like a guy who should have made a lot of plays, but he didn’t actually make a lot of them “

  7. Well, we do have a second pick tonight. Maybe we can salvage something there. But I’m not hopeful. Or accountable. Like our Packers.

  10. Our best chance to trap these players in Green Bay. And we choose Gary. An unproven LB. How could Aaron let this happen. I thought he was our savior now that Big Mac was gone. Guess we were all wrong.

  11. This was a mistake. It is a Packer habit to draft a guy and play him out of position, and this is the first guy the announcers mentioned any reservations about. Would have been nice to trade down 5 or 6 picks, take an O lineman or take Fant if nothing else.

  13. Nick Perry or Vernon Gholston 2.0

    First real mistake Gute has made.

    Gary is the reason they say “potential gets coaches fired”

    Not a fan of this at all.

  14. Bengals got our guy one pick before. So Gutey drafts a 2nd team All Big Ten with #12? Oh the humanity….

  15. This guy will be a stud in the NFL!

    (after he plays out his rookie contract in GB and goes somewhere else via free agency).

  17. Horrible pick. This guy was a huge under achiever in college and doesn’t do anything great. With O-line help desperately needed, TE, or Sweat at DE, this pick sucks. Did Thompson sneak back in and make the pick. Even Gary was astonished!

  19. 3.5 sacks last year. Not even in the top 160 players in that category yet he’s a first rounder…stupid.

  22. Not thrilled with the pick of Gary at #12. Underachieved at Michigan and the tape doesn’t lie.
    Do not understand this pick when there were plenty of guys available who did way more than Gary did.
    If LeFleur is smart, he’ll bring this kid into his office and tell him straight out that they took a big chance by drafting him at #12 and he better show everyone that they made the right decision in a hurry, or his butt will be gone before he knows he was there.

  23. Vikes make a great pick. He’ll start as one of the best centers in the NFL and he’ll have a long career.

  24. The four guys left at the top of my board went in the FOUR PICKS before. I had no one rated this high left, and was hoping for a trade down. I see a high risk choice, with a labrum issue, at a position of minor need after the free agent signings. I think there’s about a 10-20% chance this is a home run that we all cheer about in 3 years, about 50% its Datone Jones with a dash of Justin Harrell, and the rest is somewhere in between. Hate to agree with the Barney Trolls here, but I’m not enthusiastic about this one.

