Packers take Rashan Gary at No. 12

Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary will be heading to Green Bay.

The Packers took Gary with the 12th overall pick tonight.

Gary is an outstanding all-around athlete, with the size, strength, speed, quickness and explosiveness to dominate at the NFL level. But the question is, Why didn’t his college production match his athletic talent?

If the Packers can get the most out of his talent, we may look back and say this was a steal at No. 12. But it’s also possible that Gary just isn’t as good a football player as he is an athlete.

The Packers will pick again in the first round at No. 30, and we’ll see how much more they can add to a team that is coming off a disappointing season and wants to make another run at a championship while Aaron Rodgers is still their starter.