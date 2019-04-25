Packers trade up to 21st pick to grab Maryland safety Darnell Savage

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers moved up nine spots in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to select Maryland safety Darnell Savage with the 21st overall pick in the draft.

Savage is the first defensive back selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Savage will pair with Adrian Amos in the pack of Green Bay’s secondary. With Tramon Williams moving back to cornerback, Savage will give the Packers a younger player to develop alongside Amos, who signed in free agency after four years with the Chicago Bears.

The Seahawks have now traded their first round pick in eight straight years. By sliding back nine spots, the Seahawks added a pair of fourth-round picks from the Packers – No. 114 and No. 118 overall. They now have seven picks after beginning the week with just four prior to the trade of Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs.