Panthers take Brian Burns with 16th overall pick

The Panthers lost a future Hall of Famer at defensive end this season, so they clearly needed pass-rush help.

They took a step to fix that with the 16th overall pick, taking Florida State’s Brian Burns.

Burns is a much smaller player than the retired Julius Peppers, but he has the kind of speed to make him dangerous player.

He had 10 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last year, but there are concerns about how well he’ll play at a heavier weight (he was 249 at the Scouting Combine but played much lighter than that last year).

The Panthers are planning to use more 3-4 fronts this year, and Burns gives them a piece to use opposite Mario Addison and free agent pickup Bruce Irvin.

They still have a significant offensive line need, and passes up tackles Jawaan Taylor and Andre Dillard to bolster their defense.