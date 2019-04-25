Patrick Mahomes is the Madden cover athlete

EA Sports

The NFL MVP is welcoming the Madden curse.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been disclosed as the cover athlete of this year’s edition of the Madden football franchise.

It caps a year that saw Mahomes skyrocket from a one-start curiosity as a rookie to one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, with skills that have revolutionized the way a quarterback moves and throws.

And, yes, there will be plenty of talk about the curse. It’s more of a psychological ploy than anything else, and Mahomes doesn’t seem to be the guy who’ll get caught up in worrying about things that aren’t real.

It’s also not real that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be on the cover, even though many believed it would happen. Maybe EA was concerned that Antonio Brown would demand a trade from Madden.