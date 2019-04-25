Raiders make Johnathan Abram their third first-round pick of the night

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

With three first-round picks at their disposal, there was some thought that the Raiders might be involved in some trades before Thursday night came to an end.

Oakland wound up standing pat, however, and they made their final pick of the first round at No. 27. They selected former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram.

Abram went one pick after college teammate Montez Sweat. Washington picked Sweat after trading up with the Colts and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Raiders were expected to pick the player who will be playing for head coach Jon Gruden’s brother Jay in Washington instead.

Abram isn’t a bad Plan B, however. He was productive across the board in 2018 and racked up 99 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble in his final college season.

He joins edge rusher Clelin Ferrell and running back Josh Jacobs as new pieces for Gruden to put to work as he tries to improve on a dismal 2018 season.

 

6 responses to “Raiders make Johnathan Abram their third first-round pick of the night

  1. What a joke.

    Gruden has been desperate since day 1 to find a reason to get rid of Joseph. Sat him out half the year last year then when everyone else was trash he came in and ended up being our best Safety. We atleast better get a 3rd round pick for Joseph or this is a waste.

    First we reach for Ferrell, who we couldve got with @ 24. But we made up for it by actually securing Josh Jacobs at 24. But reach for this guy, who to be fair is a pretty good player just doesnt fit a more important need for us like CB, LT or RT, MLB.

    So disappointed right now.

  2. Mayock and Gruden nailed the first round! Perfect tone setter for our secondary. All the corners are still on the board along with three top end offensive lineman with our next pick just eight away. We should definitely see a top corner or lineman available at pick 35. Well done!

    RAIDERNATION!

    JUST WIN BABY!

    COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE!

  4. He’s an utter liability in pass coverage, the stats are misleading. He’s strictly a box-safety, thumper in the run game. Taking an SS and an RB in round 1 is questionable from a value perspective. Ferrell is an average athlete for a DE, his pressure #’s are also not that good to warrant the #4 pick. Only saving grace is that the dudes they drafted seem like great men, hopefully that translates,

