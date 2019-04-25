Raiders make Johnathan Abram their third first-round pick of the night

Getty Images

With three first-round picks at their disposal, there was some thought that the Raiders might be involved in some trades before Thursday night came to an end.

Oakland wound up standing pat, however, and they made their final pick of the first round at No. 27. They selected former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram.

Abram went one pick after college teammate Montez Sweat. Washington picked Sweat after trading up with the Colts and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Raiders were expected to pick the player who will be playing for head coach Jon Gruden’s brother Jay in Washington instead.

Abram isn’t a bad Plan B, however. He was productive across the board in 2018 and racked up 99 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble in his final college season.

He joins edge rusher Clelin Ferrell and running back Josh Jacobs as new pieces for Gruden to put to work as he tries to improve on a dismal 2018 season.