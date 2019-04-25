Raiders surprise everyone, take Clelin Ferrell

Getty Images

Well, that’s a surprise.

The Raiders shook up the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by taking Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell fourth overall.

Ferrell had 11.5 sacks for Clemson last year, but wasn’t widely considered a top-10 pick by many people.

He impressed with a strong performance against Alabama’s Jonah Williams in the national championship game, but this is still a major surprise.

The Raiders needed all the pass-rush help they could get, after managing a league-low 13 sacks last season after trading Khalil Mack