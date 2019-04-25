Raiders take a Joel Segal client

AP

The Raiders’ selection of Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was surprising. It was surprising the Raiders made Ferrell the fourth overall choice and surprising because they selected a client of Joel Segal.

Segal is the agent for Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack, players the Raiders traded rather than sign to big contracts. It started a rumor that the Raiders wouldn’t draft any more players represented by Segal.

Segal and Raiders coach Jon Gruden, though, reportedly patched up any differences at the Senior Bowl.

It appears with the Raiders’ selection of Ferrell that the team has forgiven and forgotten.