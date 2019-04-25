Rashan Gary says shoulder is “110 percent”

Getty Images

The Packers drafted edge rusher Rashan Gary with the 12th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night and Gary faced questions about the condition of his shoulder in his first meeting with the Green Bay media.

A report this week indicated that Gary has a torn labrum in his shoulder and that there was concern from some teams that he will need to have surgery at some point to repair the issue. Gary said it is not an issue, however.

Per multiple reporters, Gary said his shoulder is “110 percent” and that he will not need an operation. He also noted that he did 26 bench press reps at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Gary played defensive line at Michigan, but was announced as a linebacker by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell when the pick was made and it seems he’ll be used in that role at least some of the time in Mike Pettine’s defense. He said he does not expect the transition to be that difficult and it would certainly be made easier if he’s not missing any time after shoulder surgery.