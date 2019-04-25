Ravens go Hollywood at pick No. 25

AP

Antonio Brown has left the AFC North. His cousin has arrived.

Oklahoma receiver Marquis “Hollywood” Brown is the 25th pick in the 2019 draft, joining the Ravens.

Brown, who suffered a foot injury in the NCAA semifinal game, is a speedy receiver who can be a difference maker for a Baltimore offense that will benefit from a field-stretching receiver. However, with quarterback Lamar Jackson presiding over an offense that leaned heavily on the run in 2018, Brown may not get as many touches as he’d like.

He becomes the first receiver taken in the 2019 draft, and he exited the board five rounds higher than Antonio did in 2010.

The Ravens managed to get Brown despite trading down three spots, from No. 22 to No. 25.