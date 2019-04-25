Ravens trade 22 to Eagles, who take Andre Dillard

Getty Images

The Eagles found a left tackle of the future, even though they had to move up to get him.

The Eagles traded up from 25 to 22, and took Washington State tackle Andre Dillard.

With 37-year-old Jason Peters nearing the end of a brilliant career, the Eagles found a pure pass-protector to play opposite Lane Johnson.

While there are concerns about Dillard’s ability and familiarity with run-blocking, he has time to develop, and the Eagles found the protection they needed to help keep Carson Wentz upright.

Baltimore picked up a fourth-rounder (125th) and a sixth (197th) this year to move down three spots, as General Manager Eric DeCosta accumulates a few extra picks in his first year in chart of the Ravens draft.