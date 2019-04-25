Report: Cardinals have had “discussions today” with three prospects

AP

Let the intrigue continue.

The Cardinals have had “discussions today” with the agents for Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams, Michael Silver of NFL Network reports. He does not elaborate on what those discussions entailed.

The Cardinals continue to keep their plans close to the vest, according to Silver. (Either that or the networks continue to adhere to a directive not to report the identity of the top pick.)

Rarely, if ever, is the No. 1 overall pick a surprise, and the only way it is a surprise tonight is if it’s not Murray.

Murray, in fact, would be “shocked” if he isn’t the top choice, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

So let’s get to it already.