Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT
We’re less than six hours before the start of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and the identity of the first pick remains a mystery.

The latest on that front comes from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, who reports that the Cardinals have done a good job of keeping their choice quiet if they have indeed made it at this point. He reports that Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim reached out to former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recently to tell him he is still in the running to be the first overall pick.

That runs counter to the perceived notion that former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is going to be the team’s choice and keeps alive the idea that the Cardinals have yet to make up their minds about who they are choosing.

If that’s the case, the story regarding the first pick should change from the intrigue around the pick to the process in Arizona. With nearly five months to vet prospects, consider possibilities and explore trade options, it’s hard to understand how a professional operation would still be up in the air about a decision with this level of importance to their future.

Another option is that word has gotten out and that there’s been an edict not to report it. Given the interest in having a big audience watching the draft, one can understand the desire to avoid spoilers but that interest should extend to not reporting red herrings as well.

That may not be the case and the Cardinals may have really kept everyone in a football world totally in the dark about their intentions. If so, the story about the impressive job that the team has done to keep that secret will be one worth hearing once the pick is actually announced.

16 responses to “Report: Cardinals told Quinnen Williams he could go No. 1

  1. But Florio said NFL reporters weren’t gonna tip the picks because the league told them to be quiet

  3. The Cardinals know who they are taking, unless someone makes a good enough offer to get them to trade the #1 pick and move down a few spots. . Why not float the rumor about wanting Williams? Is another team wants him badly enough they may move up a few spots to take him.

  4. Only 2 reasons for the Cardinals to throw smoke. They can pick whoever they want, no need for disguising it to keep someone from jumping in front of them.
    They either want to trade down or the league office told them to keep the first pick interesting.

  5. I love how the cards have reporters running around like chickens without heads. Trust me, they know who they’re going to pick, and so does Rosen. They’re just playing games with you guys.

  7. They want kyler but they want him at 2 or 3 and they are hoping that the 49rers or jets trade down.

  8. Several “sources” have said the Cards have already told Bosa he will be the pick. This folds into the “story” about the Raiders sending their scouting staff home this week and will be doing something “surprising”. They will take Murray.

  9. Somehow the Cardinals will blow it because that’s what the Cardinals have always done (exc Fitzgerald and Lomax) and will always do. Bidwill = Cursed.

  12. Wouldn’t it be hilarious if they draft Murray because a coach who has never coached an NFL team wants him. They then trade Rosen for peanuts, and both the coach and Murray end up being total failures in the NFL within a year. Even funnier if Rosen then thrives somewhere else.

  14. Why is there even a notion that using ALL of the time until the draft pick must be called in is bad? Since it’s impossible to be 100 percent certain about any college player’s ability to succeed in the NFL until he’s actually played in the NFL, even the Colts were guessing when they took the great Andrew Luck and the Giants were doing the same when they chose the great Saquon Barkley. Do all of your scouting, do all of your homework, listen to all of the trade possibilities, imagine as many scenarios and contingencies as you can, do all of your deliberating – then make the pick.

  15. Makes sense to float it, see if a team that loves Williams will give away the farm to move to #1. They probably figure he and Murray are the only 2 guys who are that much better than others at their respective positions for teams to do something silly for. Since it’s been speculated for weeks Murray will be the pick, this simply expands the universe of teams who covet arguably the 2 unique talents in the draft.

