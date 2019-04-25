Report: Cardinals told Quinnen Williams he could go No. 1

Getty Images

We’re less than six hours before the start of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and the identity of the first pick remains a mystery.

The latest on that front comes from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, who reports that the Cardinals have done a good job of keeping their choice quiet if they have indeed made it at this point. He reports that Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim reached out to former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recently to tell him he is still in the running to be the first overall pick.

That runs counter to the perceived notion that former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is going to be the team’s choice and keeps alive the idea that the Cardinals have yet to make up their minds about who they are choosing.

If that’s the case, the story regarding the first pick should change from the intrigue around the pick to the process in Arizona. With nearly five months to vet prospects, consider possibilities and explore trade options, it’s hard to understand how a professional operation would still be up in the air about a decision with this level of importance to their future.

Another option is that word has gotten out and that there’s been an edict not to report it. Given the interest in having a big audience watching the draft, one can understand the desire to avoid spoilers but that interest should extend to not reporting red herrings as well.

That may not be the case and the Cardinals may have really kept everyone in a football world totally in the dark about their intentions. If so, the story about the impressive job that the team has done to keep that secret will be one worth hearing once the pick is actually announced.