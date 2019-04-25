Report: Dwayne Haskins moved up Raiders draft board

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 25, 2019, 7:49 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Raiders sent all the scouts they couldn’t trust home last week, so sensitive draft information wouldn’t leak.

So naturally, sensitive draft information leaked.

Unless it didn’t.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (which is owned, in part, by the Raiders), the Raiders moved Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins up their draft board this week, and are considering him with the No. 4 overall pick.

There are a few factors to consider here, none of which make the Raiders look particularly astute.

First, draft boards don’t — or shouldn’t — change in a week. Scouting, when done correctly, is a year-long process during which values are placed on each player. And since Haskins hasn’t played a game, or added or lost weight to be in the best shape of his life in the last seven days, there’s no reason for any player to make a dramatic move up on anyone’s board at this stage. Guys can fall in a hurry if they get arrested, or a weird gas mask bong video hits the internet, but to rise quickly at this stage means someone didn’t evaluate things properly for the last few months.

Second, this leak from the place determined not to leak comes at a time when there were reports that Washington wanted to move into the top five, seeking a quarterback. Interesting that the team one spot ahead of the top five now has interest in a particular person who might be of interest to others. Seems transparent, as if they wanted someone to make a move to three so the player they actually wanted fell to them.

Third, if they are actually interested in Haskins, the team that picks immediately in front of them (the Jets) is auctioning the pick to the highest bidder. So if another team coveted Haskins, they could make one call this morning and spoil the Raiders plan.

Fourth, the Raiders have a perfectly functional quarterback in Derek Carr, who General Manager Mike Mayock said was a franchise quarterback (until he wasn’t), and if you were making a list of their most acute needs, an upgrade at quarterback (if a one-year starter would be one) isn’t in the top 10.

We could go on.

We’ll find out in 13 hours or so if there’s anything to it, or whether this is a report couched in conditions to whip up interest in the league’s television show. Or whether the Raiders know what they’re doing.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Report: Dwayne Haskins moved up Raiders draft board

  1. Really? Jon Gruden has a long record of preferring veteran QBs.. yet he is supposedly high on a incoming rookie with 1 year of college starting experience. *rolls eyes*

  2. The Raiders are a big mess with the issue with their scouts and now potentially drafting Haskins with the 4th pick, there is no way that Carr will want to stick around if that happens & he will likely ask for a trade & the Faiders will not get a 1st round pick back for Carr.

  4. The Raiders want to trade back but don’t want to appear to want to trade back. I believe they want to acquire even more pick.

  6. So who leaked the Dan Snyder story ?

    1: Washington, to get the Giants to move up

    2: The Jets to get anyone to move up (Giants would be icing on the cake)

    3: Oakland to get anyone to move up ahead of the Giants

    4: Anyone picking 6 through X to get 3 QB’s selected

    Who leaked the Oakland story?

    1: Chucky: Just for the ssss and giggles.

    PS: Gettleman is not moving up. He may not be the best GM in the world but I think being accused of being weak or someone who panicked, would be something he couldn’t handle and would never let happen.

  7. They only want Haskins now, because they know that there’s pretty much no way that Arizona isn’t taking Kyler Murray.

  8. Haskins is the best QB in the draft. I’d guess that he’s been #1 on the Raiders’ board since day 1. There’s a possibility that he won’t even be around when the Raiders pick, so they might have to move up to 2 or 3 to get him, unless the Cards surprise everyone and draft him at #1.

  9. This article looks more like it’s saying “the Raiders have done a number of questionable things so I’m going to beat them up for this transparent leak.”

    It seems likely the Raiders DON’T have interest in Haskins, and that’s why they did this intentional leak.

    If someone (like Washington) DOES have interest in Haskins, this makes that team MORE likely to trade up with the Jets at #3, allowing a player the Raiders have more interest in to be there at #4.

    On the other hand, the team that wants Haskins could make an offer to the Raiders if things don’t work out with the Jets at #3. So then the Raiders get to trade down.

    There’s absolutely no downside to this intentional leak. You increase the chance of someone trading ahead of you to take a player you don’t want and you increase interest in someone wanting to trade up into your spot. The ONLY downside is if the Raiders do actually want Haskins at #4, which seems unlikely.

  10. I actually think the Raiders want Ed Oliver and are purposely leaking this info about liking Haskins. They know that the Jets have legitimate interest in Oliver as well. I believe they want a team to panic and trade with the Jets to take Haskins and leave Oliver for them at 4.

  12. 1: Teams regularly adjust rankings and their draft boards up until draft day. Total no story, except to Raider haters.

    2: They don’t want Haskins. The Raiders already have a franchise QB. An actual franchise QB. They have no desire for a 5’9″ undersized RB at the QB spot nor do they want a 1 year college wonder from a school and system that has never churned put a single franchise QB.

    3: They Raiders either want a certain player and this is pressure to get someone to trade with the Jets…. ORRRR the Raiders want more draft capital and they are trying to get the Redskins and Snyder to trade up with them. Either one is a smart, smart move.

  13. Why do we believe anything that is said at this time of year? Why are there even any discussions about what is said at this time of year? Sure, SOME of what’s floating around will turn out to be true, but as people point out over and over and over and over, no one tells the truth at this time of year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!