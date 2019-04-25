Report: Dwayne Haskins moved up Raiders draft board

Getty Images

The Raiders sent all the scouts they couldn’t trust home last week, so sensitive draft information wouldn’t leak.

So naturally, sensitive draft information leaked.

Unless it didn’t.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (which is owned, in part, by the Raiders), the Raiders moved Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins up their draft board this week, and are considering him with the No. 4 overall pick.

There are a few factors to consider here, none of which make the Raiders look particularly astute.

First, draft boards don’t — or shouldn’t — change in a week. Scouting, when done correctly, is a year-long process during which values are placed on each player. And since Haskins hasn’t played a game, or added or lost weight to be in the best shape of his life in the last seven days, there’s no reason for any player to make a dramatic move up on anyone’s board at this stage. Guys can fall in a hurry if they get arrested, or a weird gas mask bong video hits the internet, but to rise quickly at this stage means someone didn’t evaluate things properly for the last few months.

Second, this leak from the place determined not to leak comes at a time when there were reports that Washington wanted to move into the top five, seeking a quarterback. Interesting that the team one spot ahead of the top five now has interest in a particular person who might be of interest to others. Seems transparent, as if they wanted someone to make a move to three so the player they actually wanted fell to them.

Third, if they are actually interested in Haskins, the team that picks immediately in front of them (the Jets) is auctioning the pick to the highest bidder. So if another team coveted Haskins, they could make one call this morning and spoil the Raiders plan.

Fourth, the Raiders have a perfectly functional quarterback in Derek Carr, who General Manager Mike Mayock said was a franchise quarterback (until he wasn’t), and if you were making a list of their most acute needs, an upgrade at quarterback (if a one-year starter would be one) isn’t in the top 10.

We could go on.

We’ll find out in 13 hours or so if there’s anything to it, or whether this is a report couched in conditions to whip up interest in the league’s television show. Or whether the Raiders know what they’re doing.