Report: Eli Manning will play “somewhere” in 2020

As the Giants prepare to potentially draft their quarterback of the future, their current quarterback may still have a future beyond 2019.

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN reports that Giants quarterback Eli Manning intends to play “somewhere” in 2020.

That “somewhere” may not be New York. He’s in the last year of his contract, and the Giants may not offer him a new one. The question then becomes whether he’d be willing to play somewhere else.

Some believe Eli wants to spend his entire career with one team. Even if he’s willing to move, he needs to find a willing employer. And that may not be easy to do.

That could change if he has a big year. Even then, teams that are looking for quarterbacks may be looking for someone closer to 20 than 50, barring injury.