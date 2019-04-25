Report: ESPN won’t televise player draft parties with sponsorships/logos

ESPN is messin’ with Sasquatch.

Plenty of people make plenty of money via the draft. The players, however, will have a harder time doing so.

Darren Rovell of TheActionNetwork.com reports that ESPN has informed agents that it will not televise images of a player from his home or a draft party “if there is a sponsorship/brand logo anywhere within the camera’s path.” While the report doesn’t mention NFL Network, it’s safe to assume that the same considerations would prompt the league-owned media outlet to take the same approach.

Plenty of players opt to avoid the draft, and instead to stage a party that potentially includes names and logos of sponsors. Two years ago, for example, defensive end Charles Harris wore a Jack Link’s Beef Jerky T-shirt as he got the call from the Dolphins in round one, while a guy in a bigfoot costume randomly celebrated in the background.

The real question is whether ESPN will make good on its vow. After spending the money to send a reporter and a crew to, for example, Dwayne Haskins‘ bowling party, would ESPN actually kill the video feed because Haskins is wearing an Old Spice T-shirt, like he was during Monday’s #PFTPM interview?

I suggested earlier this week during a visit with my West Virginia brother Pat McAfee that players should demand appearance fees for attending the draft, and that if they aren’t getting paid to be there they should ensconce themselves in sponsorship logos. Everyone else connected to the production of the draft is getting paid. The real stars of the ultimate reality show’s ultimate reality show should be getting paid, too.

  1. Man I still laugh at that Draft photo of Ryan Fitzpatrick before he started trimming his beard.

  2. Per Florio: “players should demand appearance fees for attending the draft, and that if they aren’t getting paid to be there they should ensconce themselves in sponsorship logos.”

    Why? They are getting exposure which in turn may help them get sponsors later. Furthermore, except for when they are at the draft, they can wear the logos – as I assume they are getting covered while they are in town for the draft by various other news outlets.

    Second, I would suspect the NFL is covering the expenses. Who wouldn’t love an expenses paid trip to a the city hosting the draft (i.e., New York, Philly, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville).

    Some would say that is compensation.

  7. So what if the Kid is in his parents cellar and they have a man cave with PBR neon signs or pool tables and dart boards. What if he has a poster of Carrie Underwood?

    LIGHTEN UP FRANCIS

  9. Watching it on ABC. I cut the cord and have no at home choice. Besides that, I totally agree.

    PS: You all missed the NY article on how Gase and the GM have no clue about any of the QB’s during this year’s draft. Nada. Way to be prepared. I bet the powers that be in NE have a clue.

    In this world, there really is such a thing as ‘worst case scenario’. You don’t even know the true value of your third pick, other than a chart, if you are trading it for someone to pick Haskins? Last year the Jets got FLEECED by the Colts because of the perceived value of Darnold. Colts did their homework.

  10. streetyson says:
    April 25, 2019 at 12:16 pm
    Man I still laugh at that Draft photo of Ryan Fitzpatrick before he started trimming his beard.

    Correct me if I’m wrong, and by all means my wife does it all the time so don’t feel bad, but FitzPatrick didn’t have a beard when he was drafted 🧐.

  12. Someone needs to do a Brent Celek Captain Morgan on the stage next to Roger, that would be priceless to see Roger’s face!

  14. Well the players drafted, that would be able to demand money for sponsorship of their parties are all about to get paid handsomely with either 4 or 5 year guaranteed deals…

  15. So they won’t tip picks and won’t show anything that could be construed as a sponsor.
    Are there any outlets that are covering the draft as sports news and not as a packaged television event?

  16. In any group of people anywhere in the world in 2019 chances are very high that someone is wearing some piece of clothing with a corporate logo on it since all these brands put their logo on everything.

    But then bspn is the worldwide joke of sportscasting, so its no wonder they are concerned about something as laughable as this

  23. Cool, can all the networks agree to do this during Super Bowl week too? Seems hypocritical for ESPN to profit off that one week of the year, only to reject it during another week.

