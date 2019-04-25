Report: ESPN won’t televise player draft parties with sponsorships/logos

Getty Images

ESPN is messin’ with Sasquatch.

Plenty of people make plenty of money via the draft. The players, however, will have a harder time doing so.

Darren Rovell of TheActionNetwork.com reports that ESPN has informed agents that it will not televise images of a player from his home or a draft party “if there is a sponsorship/brand logo anywhere within the camera’s path.” While the report doesn’t mention NFL Network, it’s safe to assume that the same considerations would prompt the league-owned media outlet to take the same approach.

Plenty of players opt to avoid the draft, and instead to stage a party that potentially includes names and logos of sponsors. Two years ago, for example, defensive end Charles Harris wore a Jack Link’s Beef Jerky T-shirt as he got the call from the Dolphins in round one, while a guy in a bigfoot costume randomly celebrated in the background.

The real question is whether ESPN will make good on its vow. After spending the money to send a reporter and a crew to, for example, Dwayne Haskins‘ bowling party, would ESPN actually kill the video feed because Haskins is wearing an Old Spice T-shirt, like he was during Monday’s #PFTPM interview?

I suggested earlier this week during a visit with my West Virginia brother Pat McAfee that players should demand appearance fees for attending the draft, and that if they aren’t getting paid to be there they should ensconce themselves in sponsorship logos. Everyone else connected to the production of the draft is getting paid. The real stars of the ultimate reality show’s ultimate reality show should be getting paid, too.