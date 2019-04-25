Report: Falcons asking about moving into top 10

Getty Images

The Falcons may be looking to make a move up from the 14th overall pick.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Falcons have shown a willingness to move into the top 10.

That mostly involves making phone calls, and Rapoport also mentions Washington (though that’s usually indicative of more talk than action).

The Falcons went out and signed James Carpenter and Jamon Brown in free agency to shore up their guard position, but they could still use some help along the offensive line.

They’re also in the market for a pass-rusher and linebacker help, and an early run on those two spots could force teams to move up.