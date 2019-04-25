Report: Giants, Washington tell Cards to call them about Josh Rosen

Getty Images

The first pick of the 2019 draft is finally in and it’s exactly the pick that most people have believed it would be for quite a while.

Kyler Murray is headed to Arizona and that leaves the Cardinals with two first-round quarterbacks on the roster. For now, anyway.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants and Washington have both reached out to the Cardinals to let them know that they should give them a call when and if they are ready to talk about trading Josh Rosen. Rosen was Arizona’s first-round pick last year and the Murray selection obviously leaves him with a dim future in the desert.

Both of those teams have been linked with a potential Rosen trade in recent months and both have been mentioned as teams that will possibly be selecting quarterbacks in this draft. We’ll see if either or both of them drafts a quarterback in the first round on Thursday in the next few hours.