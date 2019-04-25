Report: Montez Sweat may have been misdiagnosed with heart condition

Getty Images

Former Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat’s draft outlook has been affected by word that he was diagnosed with a heart condition at the Scouting Combine earlier this year.

While the condition was called “low risk” at the time, there was more recent word that some teams have taken Sweat off their board because of the possible complications it would bring for Sweat. Other teams were less concerned and a report hours ahead of the start of the draft may explain why they feel that way.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sweat saw an expert in Houston and that testing done during the visit led to a belief that he was misdiagnosed with an enlarged heart. The belief is that the initial examination may have mistakenly accounted for the papillary muscles in addition to the heart wall.

The fact that some teams still had Sweat on their board meant he still had a good chance of landing in the first round, but teams that were wary of picking him may have a different view if this report brings them new information.