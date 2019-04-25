Report: Texans open to trading Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

The Seahawks traded defensive end Frank Clark after franchise tagging him this week and another team may be exploring the possibility of dealing a defensive player with a tag.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Texans are open to trading linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney has not signed his tender yet and a report earlier this month indicated the two sides are not close in talks regarding a long-term deal.

While that may be the case, Texans General Manager Brian Gaine said last week that getting Clowney signed to a new deal is “still the plan” in Houston. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported on Thursday that Clowney is “not going anywhere.”

Clowney was the first overall pick in 2015 and has produced 18.5 sacks for the Texans over the last two seasons.