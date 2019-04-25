Reports: Bills looking to move up from No. 9

Getty Images

The start of the draft is almost here and chatter about who wants to move up or down the board has been flying around all day.

Amid that flurry have been multiple reports that the Bills are interested in moving up from the ninth pick of the first round. Some of those reports have linked the Bills with a move into the No. 3 spot currently held by the Jets.

The thought is that the Bills would be targeting former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with such a jump up the board. That would require Williams making it through the first two picks and the two sides agreeing to terms.

The Jets have been open about their willingness to move and the Bills have the No. 40 overall pick to offer to a team that doesn’t have a second-round selection after the deal that netted them Sam Darnold last year. There may need to be further compensation and the Jets would also have to feel comfortable about dealing with a team they’ll be seeing twice a year in the AFC East.