Roy Miller on child abuse charges: “I’m not guilty”

Getty Images

Longtime NFL defensive tackle Roy Miller said he did nothing wrong after being charged with child abuse, and his lawyer said it was a byproduct of a messy divorce.

Miller was released on his own recognizance yesterday, after being charged with a misdemeanor charge of child abuse with a personal or special weapon.

Upon his release from jail after 14 hours, he told WJXT there was nothing to see.

“Everybody’s fine,” Miller said. “I’m not guilty. . . . I have nothing else to say.”

His attorney, Ashley Wells Cox, did.

“Mr. Miller did not commit child abuse,” a statement read. “He has been involved in a difficult and contentious divorce. We are concerned that Mrs. Miller uses any opportunity to gain leverage in that case, and it is equally disappointing that a parent can be arrested for a felony for a bruise on the buttocks of someone’s own child.”

Miller retired from the NFL after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2017, and was subsequently released by the Chiefs. He completed a pre-trial diversion program, his wife filed for divorce, and filed for a protective order. He accused her of ruining his career.

Miller also played for the Buccaneers and Jaguars during a nine-year NFL career.