Seahawks take TCU defensive end L.J. Collier with 29th overall pick

Getty Images

The Seahawks needed help at defensive end even before trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week.

With the 29th overall pick in the draft, the Seahawks grabbed TCU defensive end L.J. Collier to help boost their pass rush.

The 29th pick was the selection Seattle acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Clark.

The Seahawks current defensive end rotation consists of second-year players Rasheem Green and Jacob Martin, free agent signing Nate Orchard and Cassius Marsh, and holdovers Quinton Jefferson and Nazair Jones. Marsh’s 5.5 sacks last year with the San Francisco 49ers is the most any of those six players have had in a given season during their careers.

Collier helps add a new option to the mix as Seattle tries to retool its defensive line following Clark’s departure.