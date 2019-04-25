Steelers could be looking to move up into top 10

Getty Images

The Steelers have a serious need for help at linebacker.

All the best ones are expected to be gone by the time they pick 20th overall, so they may be trying to move up.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Steelers have made calls about the possibility of trading into the top 10.

If they made such a move, it could be for one of the Devins, either LSU’s Devin White or Michigan’s Devin Bush. Being able to land either would help fill the void left by Ryan Shazier, the kind of athletic presence inside they’ve missed.

Whether they’re able to remains to be seen, but the interest underscores the need.