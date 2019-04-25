Steelers waive Bucky Hodges

Getty Images

The Steelers will be drafting players over the next three days and they’ll sign some undrafted free agents once the draft comes to an end, which means they’ll need open roster spots to make room for new arrivals.

They opened one on Thursday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived tight end Bucky Hodges.

Hodges was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2017, but he was waived with an injury designation in September of his rookie season. He spent time on Carolina’s practice squad and was with the Jets last offseason before being released ahead of camp. He moved on to the Steelers and spent last season on their practice squad.

Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble are the top tight ends on the depth chart in Pittsburgh and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them add another player to the group before the draft is over.