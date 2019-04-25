Steve Mariucci seeks $40,000 from AAF

Getty Images

The now-defunct Alliance of American Football has a long list of people and companies to which it owes money. A mainstay on NFL Network is among those who didn’t get paid.

According to Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Daily, former 49ers and Lions coach Steve Mariucci has filed a $40,000 claim in federal bankruptcy court.

Mariucci, who serves as an NFL Network analyst, contends that he was to be paid $20,000 for each game worked for the AAF. He is one of only four entities to file claims. The others are logo designed Joe Bosack, The Montag Group, and Outdoor America Images.

Those claims account for a total of $1.1 million in debt, which means that many more claims are coming; the AAF identified more than $48 million in liabilities in its bankruptcy filing.