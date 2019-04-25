Titans take Jeffery Simmons at 19

Getty Images

One of the most talented players in this draft was a pleasing choice for the crowd in Nashville tonight.

The Tennessee Titans took Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Simmons is an outstanding talent whose stock dropped for two reasons: When he was in high school, he was arrested for punching a woman. And he tore his ACL while working out on his own this year, and it’s unclear how soon he’ll be able to play.

Once he is able to play, however, Simmons is expected to be a very good player. He was very hard to block in college and has the potential to be a difference-maker in the NFL. The only question is whether he’ll be able to do anything as a rookie, or whether that ACL tear will make his debut in 2020.