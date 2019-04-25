Trumaine Johnson happy to have a clean slate

Getty Images

When the Jets started their offseason program a couple of weeks ago, one of head coach Adam Gase’s messages to the team was that everyone was getting a “fresh start.”

Gase went on to say that a player “could’ve been late, disruptive and a terrible football player” in the past and that they’d still be starting over with the new coaching staff. That message resonated with cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

Johnson was a big-ticket free agent acquisition last year, but struggled on the field, dealt with injury and found himself benched for the final game of the year after being late for practice. Johnson said on Wednesday that he appreciates the opportunity to start over.

“Last year was last year and that was my fault for sure,” Johnson said, via the New York Post. “A clean slate is definitely good for me.”

Johnson’s second chance with the Jets will come with Gregg Williams running the defense. Williams coached Johnson during some of the corner’s best seasons when both were with the Rams, so the Jets wouldn’t mind if his clean slate included a trip back in time.