Tyreek Hill: My son’s health and happiness is my No. 1 priority

Getty Images

Johnson County, Kansas District Attorney Stephen Howe announced on Wednesday that his office will not be filing charges against Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after investigating a pair of incidents involving Hill’s three-year-old son.

Howe said his office believed a crime resulting in injury to the boy occurred, but “the evidence does not conclusively establish” that Hill or the boy’s mother Crystal Espinal committed that crime. Hill released a statement on Thursday in response to the investigation.

“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win.”

The statement was released through Hill’s attorneys, who add that their client cooperated with the investigation, did not invoke his Fifth Amendment rights and answered all questions. They also maintain that Hill is innocent of any crime, but cannot comment on specific allegations “due to laws related to confidentiality.”

The NFL had no comment to a question about whether it would conduct its own investigation to determine if a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy took place.