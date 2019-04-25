Tytus Howard is Texans’ choice at No. 23

Getty Images

The Eagles jumped the Texans, trading with the Ravens, to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard at No. 22. Dillard is a player the Texans had targeted with the 23rd pick.

With Dillard off the board, the Texans still went offensive line.

Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard was Houston’s choice, with the Texans hoping he will immediately improve one of the worst offensive lines in football.

Howard, who now weighs 322 pounds, was a high school quarterback who started his college career as a tight end before transitioning to the offensive line.

Howard now weighs 322 pounds, runs a 5.05 40-yard dash and bench presses 225 pounds 21 times.

Howard becomes the highest-drafted player ever from Alabama State. The school had four second-round selections — defensive end Lester Sims to the Browns in 1972, defensive end Curtis Green to the Lions in 1981, linebacker Eddie Robinson to the Oilers in 1992 and quarterback Tarvaris Jackson to the Vikings in 2006.