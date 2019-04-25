Vikings add Garrett Bradbury with pick No. 18

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins will have one less excuse if he can’t get it done this year.

The Vikings have added offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury with the 18th pick in the draft.

Bradbury, a center, allows Pat Elflein to move to guard as the Vikings strengthen the middle of their offensive line.

Last year, the line struggled offensively, due in part to the death of offensive line coach Tony Sparano. The Vikings have revamped the offense, and Bradbury becomes the first piece in an effort to make the offensive line better. Which will make the running game better. Which will make the passing game better.

Which is something Cousins had better do.