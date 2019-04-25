Washington trades for 26th pick, takes Montez Sweat

Getty Images

Washington got its quarterback at No. 15, not needing to trade up for Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins.

But it traded back into the first round, taking Mississippi State linebacker Montez Sweat with the 26th pick.

The Colts received Washington’s second-round pick, 46th overall, and a 2020 second-round choice in return.

Sweat likely went later than he expected.

Tests at the combine showed Sweat might have hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which results in thickening of the heart walls, but a second opinion with Texans team doctor Dr. James Muntz revealed Sweat may have been misdiagnosed.

Sweat ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the Combine, opening eyes.