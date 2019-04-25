Welcome to the 2019 draft

Getty Images

The draft officially begins tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. It unofficially begins now, because you’ll be spending the entire day counting the minutes and scouring your cell phone device and other technologies for information about what’s going to happen.

When it comes to the first overall pick, good luck. The networks televising the draft seem to be committed on an ongoing basic to stoking uncertainty, not to getting to the truth. Even though the Cardinals surely know by now what they’ll do once they’re on the clock.

If they don’t, they’ve got organizational problems far more serious than a need to find multiple great players tonight.

They surely know. Unless coach Kliff Kingsbury is in the dark about the plans (which would be another organizational problem far more serious than a need to find multiple great players tonight), Kingsbury’s agent knows and Kyler Murray, who is represented by the same agent, knows.

And if Kingsbury’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, knows that it’s not Murray, Burkhardt needs to get the word out so that Murray doesn’t face the embarrassment of the first pick in the draft being someone other than him, at a time when he’s still the clear favorite to be the pick — even though the odds have dropped.

If Murray is going to be the pick, the Cardinals ideally will be hoping that he signs a contract contemporaneous with being picked. A contract that confirms his commitment to football, and that includes a no-baseball clause. While hardly the kind of thing that would prevent Murray from changing his mind about his sport of choice, a no-baseball clause would avoid the kind of offseason flirtations that could get Murray to start musing about revisiting his decision (like he did after taking signing-bonus money from the A’s), if pro football ends up being harder than he expected it to be.

So if a contract will be ready to be signed tonight by Murray, it means that the contract will have already been negotiated, finalized, reduced to printed paper, and delivered to Burkhardt for Murray’s signature backstage at the draft.

Last week, Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim danced around the possibility that he has spoken to Burkhardt about a no-baseball clause, asking aloud at one point whether it’s legal under the labor deal. Unless Keim truly doesn’t know that it is (and it is), that’s another effort to throw everyone off the scent, so that the Cardinals, the league, and the networks broadcasting the draft can continue to keep everyone guessing, so that we’ll all tune in for the outset of the ultimate reality show in order to find out what the Cardinals will do.

Even if the Cardinals already know, Burkhardt already knows, Murray already knows. And even if the people who otherwise would be letting us know what they know about things we don’t know are keeping their knowledge to themselves, because they know it will result in more people clamoring to know at the time they know the draft begins. You know?