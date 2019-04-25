Will 49ers play it safe at No. 2?

AP

The fact that the 49ers are shopping defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is being viewed in some circles as even more proof that the team will draft defensive end Nick Bosa. But some are wondering whether the decision to cut the cord on the third overall pick in the 2017 draft will prompt the 49ers to go a different way.

Two years ago, the 49ers felt very good about their first round. They squeezed multiple extra picks out of the Bears via a one-pick flip-flop, and they claimed to have gotten the guy they wanted at No. 2 (Thomas) and the guy they would have taken at No. 3 if Thomas were gone (Reuben Foster).

Both guys have failed, Foster miserably and Thomas more gradually. As one astute league insider observed earlier today in a conversation regarding the 49ers’ prospects at No. 2, the 49ers could decide to play it safe. And playing it safe could mean taking Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams over Bosa.

Bosa has a tremendous upside, but there are a few potential red flags. He may hold out like his brother did. He prefers unconventional training methods. He’s regarded as injury prone. He Twitter habits have raised eyebrows, along with concerns about what could happen in the locker room regarding his political and societal views.

So if the 49ers hope to make up for a failed first round in 2017 by playing it safer tonight, the safer pick could be Williams, not Bosa.