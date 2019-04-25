With no first-rounder, Cowboys expect to sit and watch tonight

AP

The Cowboys have had a first-round pick every year since 2009 when they traded their first-rounder as part of the deal with Detroit for receiver Roy Williams. They don’t have one this year, either, because of a trade for a receiver.

The Cowboys, as executive vice president Stephen Jones has said, will spend tonight watching Amari Cooper highlights. Dallas sent its first-rounder to the Raiders in the trade deadline deal for Cooper.

Dallas does not expect to trade back into the first round tonight, and with only six choices it doesn’t exactly have a ton of ammunition.

“You never know what’s going to happen, but more than likely, [today] probably will be a day where we don’t make a pick,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jones said the Cowboys have had no conversations with anyone about trading a player on the roster to acquire more selections.

“I think we’re happy with our roster,” Jones said. “You never say never, but short of something showing up that’s really interesting that we think makes us better [it’s unlikely]. I don’t really see a situation evolving over the next 24 hours.”

The Cowboys’ initial choice will come in the second round at pick No. 58 overall.