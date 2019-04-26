After spending big on QBs last year, Cardinals reboot

Getty Images

In 2018, the Cardinals invested as heavily into the quarterback position as any team in the NFL. They paid Sam Bradford $16 million. They paid Mike Glennon $5 million. They traded their first-round pick, third-round pick and fifth-round pick to move up to draft Josh Rosen.

And now it’s a total reboot.

When they selected Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday night, the Cardinals made it clear that they do not think Rosen is their franchise quarterback. And Bradford and Glennon are already gone. If Rosen is traded, the Cardinals will already be without all three quarterbacks they gave up so much to get, just a year later.

If Murray turns into a great quarterback, it’ll be easy to forget the debacle that was the Bradford-Glennon-Rosen 2018 offseason. But the reality is, the Cardinals royally screwed up the quarterback position last season. Which means Murray better be a great quarterback, for Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim’s sake. If Murray doesn’t pan out, it’s hard to imagine Keim will ever get another chance to make the decision on the franchise quarterback.