After trading Jordan Howard, Bears draft running back David Montgomery

The Bears got rid of a running back this offseason, and now they’ve replaced him.

Chicago traded away its leading rusher, Jordan Howard, but today drafted running back David Montgomery of Iowa State.

Montgomery went to the Bears in the third round, with the 73rd overall pick. That was the first pick of this draft for the Bears, who traded away both their first-round pick and their second-round pick.

The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Montgomery may be a better fit in Matt Nagy’s offense than Howard was, but it remains to be seen if he can be as productive as Howard. The Bears, who already have a good defense, now think they’re adding playmakers to their offense.