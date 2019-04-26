Arizona fielded calls about Rosen but “comfortable” keeping him

Getty Images

The Cardinals have received calls inquiring about Josh Rosen, General Manager Steve Keim said. That doesn’t mean the team is going to trade him after drafting Kyler Murray with the 10th overall pick.

Keim said the Cardinals would be “comfortable” having both Murray and Rosen on the roster, noting how many starting quarterbacks miss games with injuries.

“We’re not in the business of letting good football players walk out of here,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

The Cardinals didn’t want to fall in love with Murray after spending the 10th overall choice on Rosen last year.

“I’m not going to lie. I didn’t want to watch the tape,” Keim said.

But the more the Cardinals watched Murray, the more convinced they were he was their guy. Now, only weeks after declaring Rosen as their guy, he isn’t.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he talked to Rosen before the team’s selection of Murray.

But finding a trade partner to give the Cardinals what they want for Rosen won’t be easy. The number of destinations for Rosen was reduced by two on Thursday night when the Giants selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Washington took Dwayne Haskins with the 15th choice.