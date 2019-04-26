Bill Belichick said he wanted a big defensive back, and he meant it

Getty Images

Two weeks ago, we noted that Patriots coach Bill Belichick was wondering who could cover all the big receivers coming into the NFL these days. Belichick may have just drafted the answer to his question.

In the second round of the draft, the Patriots traded up to draft Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams, who may be the tallest cornerback in the NFL this year, at 6-foot-4.

It’s telling that Belichick moved up to take a tall cornerback just two weeks after he said, “This is another year where there’s a lot of big receivers – 6-4, 225, 230, whatever they are – I mean, somebody’s going to have to cover those guys one of these days.” Belichick sees the direction the league is going in, and he knows he’s going to have to have defensive backs who can measure up.

Belichick can be curt with the media, but when talking about Xs and Os football, he’s often surprisingly forthcoming. In this case, when he talked about the need for big defensive backs, it wasn’t a smokescreen.