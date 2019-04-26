Bills trade for 38th pick, take Cody Ford

Getty Images

The Bills were intent on remaking their offensive line, and protecting quarterback Josh Allen.

They continued that in the second round, trading up to take Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford.

Ford has a chance to be a starting right tackle or flip inside, and he gives them even more flexibility.

Other than left tackle Dion Dawkins, the Bills blew up their line by spending in free agency.

They signed center Mitch Morse, tackle Ty Nsekhe and veteran guards Spencer Long and Quinton Spain, along with former Patriots tackle LaAdrian Waddle, former Raiders guard Jon Feliciano, and former Bengals second-round tackle Jake Fisher, who they list as a tight end.

After they got defensive tackle Ed Oliver in the first round, the Bills upgraded their athleticism up front on both sides of the ball.

The Raiders traded down three spots with the Jaguars to get to 38, then swapped again with the Bills to to stockpile later picks.