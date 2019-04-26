Broncos jumped over Lions, Packers to take Drew Lock

Getty Images

How did the Broncos decide they needed to move up to the 42nd overall pick to draft quarterback Drew Lock? It may have been related to the teams that owned the 43rd and 44th picks.

The Lions had Pick 43 and the Packers had Pick 44, and both teams visited with Lock before the draft. The Broncos may have believed they had to get to 42 in order to take Lock.

Detroit isn’t looking to move on from Matthew Stafford this year, and Green Bay isn’t looking to move on from Aaron Rodgers this year, but both teams may be looking to get younger and cheaper at quarterback sooner rather than later. Drafting Lock and observing him in practice for a year before deciding whether he’s ready could have been the plan.

Instead, Lock will head into his rookie season as Joe Flacco‘s backup, and will see if he can prove himself worthy of being the Broncos’ quarterback of the future.