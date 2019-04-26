Broncos stop Drew Lock’s slide

AP

The PFT mock draft had the Broncos taking quarterback Drew Lock with the 10th overall pick in the draft. And if by 10th we’d meant 42nd, we would have been right.

The Broncos traded up to pick No. 42, and they stopped the former Missouri quarterback’s slide.

The knock on Lock may have been less about him and more about his team, with Missouri’s struggles hurting the assessment of Lock. Playing well for a bad team is a dynamic with which Broncos G.M. John Elway is familiar; he starred on a subpar Stanford team.

But Elway was the first pick in 1983. Lock lasted 41 picks beyond that, and far longer than anyone expected.

And so Lock becomes the latest swing of the bat for Elway at the quarterback position. He’s used a second-round pick on Brock Osweiler, a seventh-round pick on Trevor Siemian, and a first-round pick on Paxton Lynch. Last year, Elway signed Case Keenum to a big-money deal, which was abandoned after one year.

This year, the Broncos traded for Joe Flacco. And Flacco may have a thought or two about this one. But we’ll defer that subject for another post.