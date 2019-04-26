Browns get Greedy, trade up for LSU cornerback at 46

AP

The Browns have been aggressive all offseason, so it makes sense they wouldn’t wait until 49 to pick.

The Browns traded up with with the Colts, and took LSU cornerback Greedy Williams with the 46th overall pick.

(His real name is Andraez, but that’s not nearly as cool as a cornerback named Greedy, so we’re going with that.)

While some thought he was a first-rounder, he was the seventh corner taken. He has elite speed and is 6-foot-2, so he’s an intriguing addition to 2018 first-rounder Denzel Ward.

After trading their first-rounder (and then some) for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns raised their own expectations this offseason.