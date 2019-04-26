Browns tried to trade into first round for one of three players

Getty Images

The Browns didn’t have a first-round pick, having traded it to the Giants as part of the Odell Beckham trade. They tried, though, to get in on the action Thursday night.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said he had three players he coveted.

“There were about three guys we were looking at we thought may help us, you know to get up to the position where they were acquired at that time, I thought the compensation was too rich to move that far,’’ Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’re in a position now, you know maybe you exercise a degree of patience in this and just see and we’ll start working tomorrow and we’re always going to work at this thing to see if we can get up there, but the compensation package was just too much for us as an organization.”

Dorsey declined to name the three players, but one is believed to be Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons based on Dorsey’s effusive pre-draft praise of Simmons, according to Cabot.

In the end, the Browns had an uneventful night.

“I’m very happy to have Odell Beckham as the 17th pick in the 2019 draft,’’ Dorsey said.

The Browns have the 49th overall pick, the first of eight choices in the 2019 draft.