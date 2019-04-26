Buccaneers release Joe Callahan

Getty Images

The Buccaneers haven’t drafted a quarterback this week, but they have let one go.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Bucs released quarterback Joe Callahan.

The former undrafted rookie from Wesley College, Callahan is perhaps best known for his thrown-into-the-fire stint as the backup with the Packers after Aaron Rodgers was injured in 2017 (as well as his official PFT nickname “Houlihan“).

He’s also spent time with the Saints, Browns, and Eagles. The Bucs signed him to a future deal in January, and they have starter Jameis Winston, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin on the roster at the moment, making it likely they’ll add one either this weekend or shortly thereafter.