Byron Murphy could be the first pick tonight

AP

Apparently it’s easier to get “firm confirmation” on the second day of the draft than the first.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Washington cornerback Byron Murphy “is the heavy favorite” to be the 33rd overall pick tonight, if Arizona keeps the pick.

Of course, many things can change in the next seven hours and change, and the Cardinals might be enticed to not utilize the first pick in the second round.

But if they do, adding a talented cover player would be an interesting wrinkle.

An offseason of disgruntlement (Is that a word? If it’s not it should be) from veteran Patrick Peterson has fueled trade rumors, and those won’t go away if they’re spending a premium pick on a corner.

They also signed cornerbacks Robert Alford and Tramaine Brock this offseason, creating depth in the secondary.