Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray without a no-baseball clause in place

The Cardinals got it right, in my view, by selecting quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the draft. The Cardinals got it wrong, in my view, by not getting Murray signed to a contract before making him the first overall pick in the draft.

Mike Silver of NFL Network report that the Cardinals are “satisfied” that a “general philosophical agreement” exists regarding “contract language protecting the team in the event [Murray] decided to play baseball.”

This means that there is no binding contract, and that Murray necessarily has leverage in any discussions regarding the terms of a binding contract, because the Cardinals already have used their pick on him. Maybe, for example, he’ll push for language allowing him to flirt, Russell Wilson-style, with baseball in the offseason.

With little if anything to negotiate in rookie contracts (cash flow and offset language on guaranteed money are the biggest two financial terms), the Cardinals easily could have crafted a no-baseball clause, reduced it to writing, and told Murray, “If you want to be the first overall pick, sign this.”

Of course, the fact that Murray’s agent also represents Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury makes it easier to proceed without anything binding in place. But, frankly, it’s possible that Murray will conclude that Erik Burkhardt served his purpose and changes agents.

Then there’s the bigger question of whether Murray will decide to play baseball. Silver’s tweet acknowledges the possibility that it will happen. If so, Murray would have to return his unearned signing bonus money, something he already has done when deciding not to play baseball after signing a contract with the A’s.

So even if the Cardinals are protected from a monetary standpoint, they’re not protected against the possibility that Murray, after getting hit a few times by grown-ass men who tower over him, decides that baseball is the better course for his long-term physical and financial health and well-being.