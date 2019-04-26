Cardinals select Byron Murphy with 33rd pick

Getty Images

The second night of the NFL draft is officially underway.

There had been word on Friday that cornerback Byron Murphy was the favorite to be Arizona’s choice to open the second round. There was also a thought that the Cardinals leaked that word in order to whip up a trade market for the selection.

Arizona may have been willing to move the pick, but they wound up using it and the focus on Murphy turned out to be correct. The former University of Washington star was taken with the 33rd overall selection.

Murphy was a two-year starter in college and his work in coverage led plenty of people to predict that he’d be a first-round choice. That didn’t turn out to be the case, but he didn’t have to wait long to hear his name on Friday night.

He joins a cornerback group led by Patrick Peterson, whose own future in Arizona seemed rocky at one point earlier this week. Things seemed to calm down as time went by, but the Cardinals moved to ensure they’d have someone on hand in the event things deteriorate with Peterson.