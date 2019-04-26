Cardinals trade Josh Rosen to Miami

Getty Images

Josh Rosen can now start following the Dolphins on Twitter and Instagram.

The Cardinals have traded Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, to the Dolphins. Arizona gets the 62nd pick in round two, which Miami acquired from the Saints after trading down from No. 48.

As explained earlier today, the trade didn’t happen until the pick obtained by the Cardinals was on the clock, to eliminate the chances of the Cardinals being leapfrogged before using the pick obtained from the Dolphins.

With that 62nd pick, the Cardinals took Massachusetts receiver Andy Isabella.

The Cardinals also receive Miami’s 2020 fifth-round pick.

To summarize, then, the Cardinals gave up their 2018 first-round pick, 2018 third-round pick, and 2018 fifth-round pick for one year with Josh Rosen, Andy Isabella, and a fifth-round pick next year. They also paid Rosen more than $11 million, transferring to Miami a contract that pays out only $6.2 million over the next three years.